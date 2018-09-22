Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Noel R. Wallace sold 44,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $2,955,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,563,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,279 shares of company stock valued at $27,384,156 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

