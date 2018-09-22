Colfax Corp (CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.
CFX stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 182.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.
