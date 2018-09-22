Colfax Corp (CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

CFX stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 182.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

