CoffeeCoin (CFC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CoffeeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008208 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000862 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin (CFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 . The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

