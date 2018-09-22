Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,531 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cna Financial worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cna Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cna Financial by 205.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Several research firms have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

