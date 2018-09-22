CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 3,113,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,378. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

