Clarus (CLAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Clarus and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 183.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 53.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

