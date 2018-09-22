CK USD Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. CK USD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $164.83 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CK USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CK USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00279576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00152889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.68 or 0.06786743 BTC.

CK USD Profile

CK USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CK USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CK USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

