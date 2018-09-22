City (CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on shares of City and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.67.

City stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.59 million. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.85%. sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $26,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $478,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $322,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,156 shares of company stock valued at $748,892 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 116,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

