Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,790 ($23.32) to GBX 1,770 ($23.06) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,655 ($21.56) to GBX 2,198 ($28.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,490 ($19.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.49) in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,758.30 ($22.90).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.45) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.10.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

