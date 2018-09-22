Citigroup Lowers Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Price Target to $1.80

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $3.10 to $1.80 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PIR. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pier 1 Imports from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pier 1 Imports has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.40.

NYSE PIR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 278.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 14.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 432,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

