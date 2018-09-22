Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,429 Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.31. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.04%.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

