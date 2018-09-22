Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 26,830 Shares of Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (USLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:USLV) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY during the first quarter worth $109,000.

NASDAQ:USLV opened at $6.10 on Friday. Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

