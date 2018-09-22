Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Servicesource International Inc (SREV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 748.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,463 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Servicesource International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $2.89 on Friday. Servicesource International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Dunlevie acquired 30,335 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $90,398.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,722.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

