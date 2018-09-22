Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $207,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

