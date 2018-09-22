Cineplex Inc (CGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 31st

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.01. The company had a trading volume of 734,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,956. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$40.11.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cineplex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.80 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CGX shares. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.94.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

