Cineplex Inc (CGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 31st

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.
Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.01. The company had a trading volume of 734,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,956. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$40.11.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cineplex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.80 million.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
