CIBC Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

CIBC reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,826,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,746,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,686,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

