CIBC Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

CIBC reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,826,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,746,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,686,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.