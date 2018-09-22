Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.26. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.