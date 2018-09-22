Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.79. The company had a trading volume of 294,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,742. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.86.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$378.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 4.02%.

CHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Kirk Jon Charles Newhook sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.28, for a total value of C$39,282.88. Also, insider Scott Tapson sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$163,270.80.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

