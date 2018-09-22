Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.73.

NYSE CMG opened at $467.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.