Chesswood Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of CHW traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$9.04 and a one year high of C$13.00.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million.

In other news, insider Daniel Wittlin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,075.00. Also, Director David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.46, for a total value of C$36,134.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,140 and sold 7,000 shares worth $86,593.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.