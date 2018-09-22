Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $17,715,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total transaction of $4,008,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,110.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,985.06.

AMZN stock opened at $1,915.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $939.59 billion, a PE ratio of 420.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

