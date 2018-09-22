Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 5,056 Shares of McClatchy Co (MNI) Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $45,402.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McClatchy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $22,475.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,900 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $22,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $985.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $4,875.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 1,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $51,550.00.

MNI stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38. McClatchy Co has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $204.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a report on Monday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNI. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in McClatchy during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McClatchy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McClatchy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in McClatchy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.