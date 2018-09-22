Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Hanson lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

