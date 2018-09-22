Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,940,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,833,000 after buying an additional 749,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,085,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,887,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,671,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,514,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,379,000 after buying an additional 218,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,077,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.60 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.