Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $231,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

