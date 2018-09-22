Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

