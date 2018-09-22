Celestica Inc (CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 22.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 513,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. Celestica has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Celestica had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

