Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €7.50 Price Target at HSBC

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.77 ($9.03).

CEC1 opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Thursday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

