CDW (CDW) Insider Thomas E. Richards Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $1,482,029.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,840,698.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 1,382,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

