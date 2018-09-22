CCL Industries Inc. Class B (CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.97

CCL Industries Inc. Class B (TSE:CCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$59.97 and last traded at C$60.08, with a volume of 198473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

CCL Industries Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

