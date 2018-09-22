Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.67

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The stock has a market cap of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.84 million. equities analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

