Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 678,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.