Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 678,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.
