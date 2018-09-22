Castleark Management LLC Has $910,000 Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $113.31 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.01.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.41. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 70.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. sell-side analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

