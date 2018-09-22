Castleark Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.4% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $77,102.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,451,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

