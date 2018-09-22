Carr’s Group (CARR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a report released on Friday.

CARR stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.98) on Friday. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

