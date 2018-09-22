Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 17,501 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $277,390.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $284,222.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,439 shares of company stock worth $1,000,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 71.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,283.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 660,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.