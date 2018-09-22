Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,582,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRZO. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,494.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $770,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.20. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

