Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Carnival by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Carnival by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,449,000 after acquiring an additional 319,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $67.17 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

