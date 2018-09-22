Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of BSJI opened at $25.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

