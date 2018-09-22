Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.50 million. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

