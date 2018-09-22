CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 112,547 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 46.6% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 16.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,269,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 178,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in CarMax by 4,535.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 5,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $451,763.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,816 shares of company stock worth $50,495,526 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.