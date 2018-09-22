CareDx (CDNA) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $790M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $803M for pre- and post-transplant tests, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, excluding $13M debt and assuming 36.5M shares outstanding at the end of 3Q19.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,241.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $494,819.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,372 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 737.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 325,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 51.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 82,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

