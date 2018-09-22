Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

CJ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.04. 422,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,277. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.89.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of C$111.85 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

