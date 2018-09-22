Carbonite (CARB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbonite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carbonite from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of CARB opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $75,519.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $49,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,107,610 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the first quarter valued at about $52,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carbonite by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 7.7% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after buying an additional 106,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carbonite by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Carbonite by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 657,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

