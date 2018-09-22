Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Monday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “$26.55” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of SM opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $259,000.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

