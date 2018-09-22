Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Resources Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 3.39. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

In other news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 41.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $117,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

