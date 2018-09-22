Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Cut to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.40 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resource has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 182.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 477,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,817,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,742 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 14.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 310,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.