Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (HUM)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

