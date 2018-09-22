Canaccord Genuity Boosts SDL (SDL) Price Target to GBX 550

SDL (LON:SDL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($7.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDL. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SDL from GBX 490 ($6.38) to GBX 535 ($6.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 530 ($6.90).

SDL stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.85) on Tuesday. SDL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.79).

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of SDL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($84,668.49).

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

