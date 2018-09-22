Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of -0.53. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,651,986.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $12,424,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,496 shares of company stock worth $40,410,566 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.